Miyetti Allah Leader Denies Implicating Nasarawa Governor In Detention

Mohammed Sheriff, counsel for the detained President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, on Monday, said his client was yet to make valid statements in the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s custody.

Sheriff, who is one of the team of lawyers representing Bodejo before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, stated this in reaction to a newspaper publication linking Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State with his current travail.

The lawyer gave the clarification in a press release he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

It would be recalled that, in the media report titled: “How Nasarawa gov pressurised me to establish militia group, Miyetti Allah leader tells investigators” and published on Sunday, Bodejo was alleged to have accused Gov. Sule.of being behind the establishment of the ethnic militia group, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Bodejo, who is facing a three-count terrorism charge, was reported to have alleged in his confessional statement that the governor pressurised him to form the militia group.

But reacting, Sheriff said their attention had been drawn to the publication “which unfortunately has been lifted and reproduced by many online media.

“We hereby make this rebuttal to the statement regarding the alleged creation of ethnic militia by Bello Badejo being circulated by some sections of the media.

“The publication purports to be quoting our client Abdullahi Bello Bodejo in a supposed extra-judicial statement to investigators.

“We refute such publication as unreliable and such should be discountenanced by all.”

According to him, we have been in constant touch with Abdullahi Bello Bodejo who is in the custody of Defence Intelligence Agency and can confirm that he was yet to make any valid statement to the Defence Intelligence Agency.

“We are therefore shocked as to the source of the purported statement credited to him.

“We urge a fair and unbiased approach to this matter, where all relevant facts are carefully examined, and legal procedures are followed diligently.

“We trust that all concerned will uphold the principles of justice and act in accordance with the law.

“We hasten to call on members of the public to disregard statements that do not emanate from fair and accurate report of judicial proceedings in public interest.

“The matter is sub judice, It’s important to avoid making comments that could potentially influence ongoing legal proceedings or misrepresent the facts,” he concluded.

Bodejo, who was arrested on Jan. 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State and kept in the custody of DIA, was arraigned before Justice Ekwo on March 22.

His arrest was predicated on the alleged raising up an armed militia in detriment of the nation’s unity contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The offence was said to be punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts and the matter fixed for May 27, May 28, May 29 and May 30 for trial.