Insecurity: ‘Our Men Are Everywhere’- NSCDC Officers To Protect Farms In Nigeria

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has trained 638 of its officers and men to protect farmlands across the country even as it said no Nigerian will go hungry during the Christmas holiday.

This was revealed on Saturday by Odumosu Olusola, the Director of Public Relations of the corps, who said the trainees were drawn from different State Commands across the Federation.

THE WHISTLER reports that the personnel passed out successfully after eight weeks of intensive Agro Rangers training at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

The 638 trainees observed the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja on Saturday and have been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring increased food production to guarantee food security.

The Agro Rangers is a specialized Unit in the Corps established in 2016 through the initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and its interior counterpart to provide security and protection for Agro-allied investments, farmlands, farmers, and other Investments in the agricultural sector in the country.

Speaking during the POP, the Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged the newly trained personnel to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He explained that the training of more personnel for the Agro Rangers unit was necessitated by recent events of violent clashes between farmers and herders in some parts of the country which has to be checked before it snowballs into an unmanageable situation.

He urged the newly trained Agro Rangers who would be deployed for various assignments to remain committed to the tasks ahead of them.

He charged them to imbibe discipline and patriotism as their watchwords, urging them to remain gallant, fearless, rugged, and non-compromising in the discharge of their duties.

He, therefore, directed them as the government is divesting into agriculture to work assiduously to boost food production by protecting all agro-allied investments in their care.

He mandated them to minimise crisis between farmers and herders in the country by de-escalating conflicts through the use of mechanisms of mediation such as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the settlement of disputes.

While congratulating the newly trained personnel at the Passing Out Parade (POP) after 8 weeks of intensive training, the Corps helmsman admonished them to always observe the rules of engagement and code of conduct in their day-to-day operational engagements as there is nothing like accidental discharge in the Corps Standard Operating Procedure.

On Security during the yuletide season, the CG reassured the public of sufficient security as they go about the celebration, reiterating that officers and men of the Corps have been adequately deployed to every nooks and crannies of the country.

He said, “Our men are everywhere and have been placed on red alert to prevent any breach of peace or attack on innocent fun seekers or sabotage of critical national assets and infrastructure.”

He advised that people should celebrate with moderation and within expected rules. He further charged the public to remain vigilant and watch every strange movement within their vicinity and report any suspicion to nearby security operatives.