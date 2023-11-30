INTERVIEW: Newly Conferred SAN Kayode Ajulo Advises Young Lawyers On Mentorship

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, is a distinguished legal luminary who was recently conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) alongside 57 others at the Supreme Court on November 27.

Ajulo embarked on his legal journey by earning a bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Jos in 1999.

After being called to the Nigerian Bar in 2001 following his graduation from the Nigerian Law School in 2000, he went on to obtain a Master of Laws degree from the University of Jos in 2006.

Equipped with the academic credentials, Ajulo was well-prepared to excel in legal practice and quickly established himself as an authority in the field.

Today, as founder and Principal Partner of the renowned Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law, he stands at the pinnacle of the profession having recently been honoured with the rank of SAN.

In this brief interview with THE WHISTLER, Ajulo shares his reflections on attaining the SAN rank while offering invaluable advice to aspiring young lawyers.

How Do You Feel About Attaining The Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria?

I feel very great. I think great is the word and again, I am short of words.

Scaling through the screening process can easily show you how the process is, for one to be found worthy of this honour at the end of the day.

One may not need to feel great before knowing that this honour is great.

What Is Your Advice To Young Lawyers Coming Up And Who Aspire To Become SANs Someday?

My advice to young lawyers is that when it comes to the issue of mentorship, they should not discount it.

I indeed started with mentorship; mentorship from my mother and all the seniors (lawyers).

They should look for them and look at how they are doing and at the end of the day, victory will be theirs.

Who Are Your Role Models In The Legal Profession?

I have a lot of them. I am coming up with a publication. Talk of Chief Gani Fawenhimi, Chief Afebabalola, Chief Awolowo, Chief Wole Olanipekun, Wole Adebayo and even some who are my mates like Kolaolu Okere.

These people have impacted my life.

What Do You Think About Pro-Bono Cases?

I think that is what everybody should do. Let me be sincere, 90 percent of my cases are pro-bono(free of charge). And if by doing pro bono cases, one can achieve being a SAN, then I will urge everybody to do that.