Four Dead From Taking HIV/AIDS Herbal Remedy In Gombe As NEPWAN Calls For Govt Intervention

The Gombe State chapter of the National Association of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN) has urgently appealed to the government for decisive action concerning herbal vendors claiming to cure HIV.
This plea came following the tragic death of four members who succumbed to herbal remedies purportedly treating HIV.
NEPWAN’s State coordinator, Muhammad Ibrahim, voiced this concern on Thursday in commemoration of the 2023 World AIDS Day event in Gombe.
Marked annually on December 1, the theme this year is, “Communities: Leadership to end AIDS by 2030.”
He emphasised the critical need for the government to identify, verify, and certify herbal remedies claiming to cure HIV.
Ibrahim highlighted the distressing trend where members, desperately seeking a cure, fell victim to unverified herbal treatments promoted by hawkers in Gombe.
Ibrahim stressed the importance of scientific validation before allowing public distribution of any herbal remedy.
He stated, “A lot of our members are subscribing and using herbal medicine based on the information being spread by the hawkers of traditional medicine who are everywhere in Gombe. Four died treated with traditional medicine.
“These people are openly advertising and claiming that they have discovered the treatment of HIV. As a result, a lot of our people are buying the medicine, and there is no scientific proof that the herbal treatments are real.
“We want the government to look into this and do the needful; anybody that claims to have found treatment for HIV should be identified and invited by the government to verify his claims and certify it before public sales and use.”
Speaking at the World Press Conference on the commemoration, Commissioner for Health Dr. Habu Dahiru echoed the concerns, cautioning against herbal remedies and emphasising the potential damage to vital organs.
Dr. Dahiru unequivocally endorsed antiretroviral drugs as effective and discouraged the use of herbal solutions.
He said, “Herbal medicine damages the liver, kidney and it’s not advisable for anyone to use it as an antiretroviral. The antiretroviral drugs are working.”