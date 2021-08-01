IPMAN May Halt Products Supply To S/East, S/South

Unless the Nigeria Police Force calls some of its men to order, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), may stop supply of products to cities in the South East and South-South.

National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, in a statement on Sunday threaten to halt the supply of petroleum products to the zones from Monday.

According to the statement, the move is to protest the alleged harassment of its members by police operatives.

“Following the series of unwarranted attacks by the police against IPMAN, Eastern Zone comprising the National Executive Committee of IPMAN resolved that members withdraw their services at these units/depots immediately until further notice, ” the statement said.

THE WHISTLER, gathered that a group allegedly loyal to a faction of IPMAN, which lost in court, was said to have forcefully taken over the IPMAN office at the Port Harcourt depot with the help of the police.

But the Fari-led national executive claims to have obtained a court order legitimizing its leadership, and wondered why the police would allow a group of persons usurp the authority of a legitimate executive.

The depots expected to be affected by the move include Aba, Calabar, Enugu, Makurdi and Port Harcourt, among others.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, told THE WHISTLER that efforts were being made to fish out the culprits and resolved the conflict.