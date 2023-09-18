Officers Colluding With Criminals To Exploit People With IG’s Name — Police Raise Alarm

The Nigeria Police Force has raised alarm that its officers have been colluding with criminals to exploit the public using the Inspector-General of Police’s name.

A statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi warned officers that they face severe punishment if they do not desist from the act.

“The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about recent reports concerning the activities of certain individuals who are operating as middlemen, acting as negotiators on behalf of individuals involved in criminal activities currently in Police custody.

“These individuals have been exploiting the names of high-ranking Police officers, including that of the Inspector-General of Police, to intimidate and coerce others.

“Furthermore, we wish to emphasise our commitment to the high standards and principles upon which the Nigeria Police Force is built.

“We strongly caution members of our own ranks who may consider colluding with these middlemen to compromise the standards of the force, to refrain from such actions immediately.

“It is essential to highlight that any officer found engaging in such activities will face severe consequences.

“The Nigeria Police Force maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any actions that could tarnish our reputation or compromise the administration of justice.”