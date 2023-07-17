IPOB: Ekpa Alleges S’East Governors Sponsored Terrorists To Attack Him In Finland

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Simon Ekpa, Monday, alleged that governors of South-East states sponsored terrorists to attack him in Finland. The five South-East states are Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Anambra.

Advertisement

Ekpa, a lawyer, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

He wrote that, “The governors of the five states of South East Nigeria had a meeting. In that meeting, they all came together to sponsor terrorists to Finland to attack Simon Ekpa. They have made contact with their enablers here in Finland.

This is exactly why we are fighting to dissolve Nigeria.

“The terrorists and their enablers want to make Nigeria their safe haven, and from Nigeria they will be sponsoring terrorism in Africa and America. They will be attacking America and Europe. Sadly, they are yet to have the safe haven, and they are already sponsoring terrorism in Finland.

“The Finish authorities will be notified as usual, while we wait for the attackers to arrive in Finland from next tomorrow. The fact is that I’m on ground.”

Ekpa, an ex-Nigerian athlete and acclaimed prime minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), became prominent after the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB. Ekpa became prominent after the arrest of Kanu in Kenya and his subsequent rendition to Nigeria and detention at the custody of the Department of State Services. He is charged with running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that shortly after Kanu’s arrest, Ekpa was announced as the interim leader of IPOB. However, he was later denounced by the IPOB, with his orders being countered by both IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta.

However, Ekpa has continued to command a large faction of IPOB with his orders being complied with, especially in the South East. He recently ordered a one-week sit-at-home in South East, which was 70% complied with.

A video emerged last week displaying some young men speaking in the Igbo language that they were in Finland to ‘iron’ it out with Ekpa. They however did not disclose that they were sponsored by South-East governors.