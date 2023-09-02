IPOB: Ekpa Dares Ohanaeze Youths, Declares 3 Weeks Curfew To Protest Against Kanu’s Detention

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Simon Ekpa, acclaimed prime minister of Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), Saturday, said “if Nnamdi Kanu and other Biafrans being illegally detained by the Nigeria state are not released, and all roadblocks and checkpoints in the South-East not dismantled on or before 15th of September 2023, the people will embark on another 3 weeks’ civil disobedience with a curfew.”

Ekpa stated this in a release entitled ‘delegitimisation of Nigeria within Biafra territory’.

The breakdown of the three-week sit-at-home shows that ‘Week One, September 18, 2023, will be the normal Monday sit-at-home; September 19, 2023, to September 22, 2023 will be a curfew from 6am to 12 noon; while September 23 2023 will be normal movement.

The statement added, “Week Two, 25.9.2023, there will be normal Monday sit-at-home; 26.9.2023 to 29.9.2023, there will be curfew from 6am to 12noon; 30.9.2023 and 1.10.2023 and 1.10. 2023, there will be normal movement in Biafra country.

“Week Three, 2.10.2023, normal Monday sit-at-home; 3.10.2023 to 6.10.2023, there will be curfew from 6am to 12noon. During this 3 weeks’ curfew, every Nigeria government secretariat in Biafra territory must shut down in all states.”

Our correspondent reports that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra in June this year, barred Ekpa from declaring sit-at-home, describing the act as ‘killing the economy of the south-easterners whom he is fighting for’.

Kanu’s handwritten statement was unveiled during a world press conference in Enugu organised by his special counsel, Barr Aloy Eimakor.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing had, Friday, reaffirmed their resolve to end sit-at-home in the Southeast of Nigeria.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze youths “expressed concern over the instigated insecurity and socio-economic disruptions in Igbo land.

” While commending the Southeast governors for all the efforts towards overcoming these challenges, the acting national youth leader, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, stated that they shall not rest on their oars till peace and security is restored in Southeast and Nigeria at large.”

IPOB had declared sit-at-home in 2021 to demand the release of Kanu who is being detained at the custody of the DSS over alleged treason, running a proscribed group and jumping bail.

Despite the cancellation of the sit-at-home by IPOB, Ekpa’s renegade wing has been ordering sit-at-home, including a two-week sit-at-home last month.