‘Marriage Not Do Or Die’ — Yul Edochie Says After Actor Ninalowo Announced Divorce From Wife

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has expressed his views on marriage, saying it is a wonderful institution but shouldn’t be viewed as an absolute necessity.

Edochie’s statement comes after fellow actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, announced his separation from his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the movie star encouraged couples not to push their relationships to the limit, acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all formula for a successful marriage.

Edochie, who has continued to make headlines for flaunting his second wife, Judy Austin, online said, “Marriage is a beautiful thing, don’t let anyone discourage you. If your dream is to get married, go ahead and achieve your dream.

“A few tips can help you have a long-lasting marriage but there is no laid down proven formula to it. You can marry someone you dated for 10 years and the marriage won’t last.

“You can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long-lasting marriage. And most times the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed on social media. Only the couple know exactly what went wrong.

“Marriage is also not a do-or-die affair. Try your best to make it work, if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. Wish yourselves well and move on.

“Some journeys last forever while some have to end for others to begin. Love and peace always.”