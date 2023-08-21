‘It Will Not Be Business As Usual’—Trade Minister Tells Permanent Secretary, Directors

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Doris Uzoka-Anite has told Permanent Secretaries and Directors in her ministry that it is no longer business as usual.

Anite made the comment on Monday during her inaugural address just after she was sworn-in by President Bola Tinubu as a minister of the Federal Republic.

Anite said the ministry has been given the target of attracting massive investments into the country.

She said, “This is not the era for growing money alone. This is the era of investment. This is the era to open our doors to attract investors and bring in people to showcase what we have.

“Our job is to attract investments. There is so much opportunity. One of them I have already witnessed here is human resources. By harnessing this, Nigeria will be great even without our mineral resources.

“This is because, without our non-mineral resources, only our human capital alone is enough to take us where we want to. Now combine that with the new potential we have with mineral and non-mineral deposits.

“I think it is just for us to open the doors and say investors please come and do you want, we are here to facilitate that. A lot of people are out there looking for how to come into the country. It is our opportunity; it is our time to make that happen and I am happy to be on this journey with you.”

The minister said she was open to ideas and inputs that would promote a business-friendly environment for indigenous businesses to grow.

“I welcome all ideas. I have an open-door policy; let us brainstorm, teach me what you know and I will also give you some of what I do and I am sure that together we will achieve greatness,” she added.