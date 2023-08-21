I Have More Energy To Increase Nigeria’s Oil Production, Lokpobiri Assures Stakeholders

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State, (Oil) Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has assured stakeholders that Nigeria will witness an increase in oil production on a sustainable basis in the shortest time possible.

Lokpobiri gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday while addressing stakeholders shortly after taking oath of office.

The Minister and his counterpart, Mr Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources were among the Ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Monday in Abuja.

Crude oil production surged to about 1.6 million barrels per day in June and it’s expected to hit 1.8 million barrels per day according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Lokpobiri affirmed his belief in action and announced that he would spend more time in the field and also promised to work together with the stakeholders to boost oil production for the benefit of Nigerians.

“I have got more energy, and I have come to utilise that energy to revamp the petroleum sector.

“I am here with one agenda, which is to increase oil production and in order to increase it, we need to work together to achieve results.

“I am here to provide the leadership so that we can go to the Creeks and resolve all the problems,” he assured.

His counterpart, Ekpo, expressed gratitude to the President for founding him and others worthy to serve.

He said he would be committed to a sustainable gas requisite framework and development of gas infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.

He promised to work tirelessly to translate the potentials into realities for economic advancement.