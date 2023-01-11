‘It’s Child Abuse’ – NHRC Promises To Move Against Man Sharing Cigarette With Baby

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission has frowned on a man who was seen in a video, putting what looked like a lighted cigarette into the mouth of a few months old baby.

The video which has already gone viral met with widespread condemnations by Nigerians on Twitter.

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in his reaction to the development, tweeted that efforts are being made “to pick up the guy, and of course, all of them involved will be picked.”

For the NHRC, its Deputy Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, told this website on Wednesday that the Commission already has the video, describing it as a “case of child abuse” which the Commission frowns against.

“That incident is absurd, I mean, how can a man be giving a baby a cigarette to smoke? It’s an obvious case of child abuse, that man is mentally derailed,” Mohammed said.

She said that the Commission knows that the police are looking for the yet-to-be-identified man, adding that the NHRC will do its own investigation.

“It is an open case of the violation of the right of the child, which the Commission will kick against.

“Of course, we will carry out our investigation,” she added.

