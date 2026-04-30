Jandor Withdraws From Lagos Guber Race After Tinubu Backed Hamzat

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Abdul-Azeez Adediran, widely known as Jandor, has withdrawn from the 2027 Lagos State governorship race under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adediran announced his decision on Thursday during a meeting with journalists, leaders of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, and supporters at Liberty House, Ikeja.

His withdrawal follows the public endorsement of the incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on his decision, Adediran said unfolding developments within the party influenced his move.

“Within hours after I purchased my nomination forms, there were developments, including a meeting involving the President and the Deputy Governor. It was subsequently made known that the President had endorsed Dr. Obafemi Hamzat,” he said.

“Based on my earlier position that I will align with the direction of the President, I have decided to withdraw from the race.”

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He urged his supporters to remain calm and respect party processes, stressing the importance of unity and discipline within the APC.

Adediran added that his decision underscores his respect for party supremacy and his confidence in the party’s internal democratic system.

He also reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and thanked party leaders in Lagos State for their support and guidance.

Adediran had only purchased his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms a day before announcing his withdrawal.