Joe Praize, Mercy Chinwo, Ada, Other Gospel Artists Pray For Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Children

It was scheduled to be a praise banquet at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Sunday but invited gospel artists like Joe Praize and Mercy Chinwo did not fail to remember one of their colleagues, late Osinachi Nwachukwu.

They unanimously prayed that God will sustain her family, particularly the children she left behind.

The praise banquet was convened by Mr. Kelvin, Major Mega.

Nwachukwu died on Friday and many on social media including gospel artist, Frank Edwards had alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband.

On Sunday, during the tail end of the praise concert at about 11pm, Mercy Chinwo, who led the final session called on all the gospel artists who featured on the program to come on stage and honor Nwachukwu.

As soon as she made the call, Moses Bliss, Ada Ehi, Joe Praize, Bishop Chikanson (Comedian), Mr. & Mrs. Revelation and other artists walked up to the stage.

In unison, they sang a song (Ekweme) that brought Nwachukwu to the limelight.

When Joe Praize took the microphone from Mercy Chinwo, he said when he was lodging at the hotel, he kept pondering on the impact, the powerful voice of Nwachukwu has made on the Church.

He urged the participants to pray for her family and children.

“Can we just pray for her family.

“We are doing it in honor of her.

“God will cause true and genuine helpers to help her family.

“I know what it means to be an orphan. Pray for her children,” he said.

Mr. Revelation Leading Prayers For Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Children and family at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Sunday

Other Gospel Artists at the event led prayers against premature death and domestic violence ravaging families.