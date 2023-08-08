JUST IN: ECOWAS May Avoid ‘War’ With Niger Republic As Bloc Increases Economic Sanctions On Junta – Tinubu’s Spokesperson

The Official spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, Chief Ajuri Ngalale, said that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed more economic sanctions on the military junta that ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Recall that ECOWAS had given the soldiers a deadline (last Sunday) to backtrack from their coup d’etat or be ready for punitive measures which may include the “use of force.”

In addition, the West African bloc imposed blockade on land, air and sea travel to and from Niger causing the prices of food to skyrocket.

The threat obviously fell on deaf ears as the junta held sway while cutting of ties with Nigeria and other West African countries.

ECOWAS had scheduled to reconvene in Abuja on Thursday to review developments and take definite actions.

But while addressing State House correspondents on Tuesday, Ngelale said more economic sanctions were targeted at individuals and entities associated with the coup.

Daily Trust quoted him saying the sanction was carried out through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).