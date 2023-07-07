JUST IN: Gov Adeleke Nominates Aregbesola’s Ally, Others As Commissioners, SAs (FULL LIST)

A political ally of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been nominated by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as a Commissioner, alongside twenty-four others.

The Osun State House of Assembly confirmed receipt of Governor Adeleke’s commissioner-nominees on Friday, and is expected to screen and confirm the appointees.

The names of the appointees were read out by the Speaker of the House, Adewale Egbedun, during the plenary on Friday.

Among the appointees is Adeleke’s Personal Assistant, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo.

Also, Kolapo Alimi, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters while Aregbesola was Osun governor, made the list.

Alimi had worked against the reelection of the immediate past governor Gboyega Oyetola under the auspices of The Osun Progressive (TOP) within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before he left the party for Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) where he was made Adeleke’s deputy Campaign Director-General for during 2022 Osun State governorship election.

The Nominees are:

Barr. Oladosu Babatunde

2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele Barr. Kolapo Alimi Mr Soji Ajeigbe Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju Hon. George Alabi Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami Mr Morufu Ayofe Mr Sola Ogungbile Rev. Bunmi Jenyo Mrs Ayo Awolowo Barr. Wole Jimi Bada Hon. Dipo Eluwole Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade Barr. Jola Akintola Hon. Mayowa Adejorin Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke Mr Tola Faseru Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

The Speaker disclosed that the Assembly has set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and confirmation as he promised that the process will be completed in good time.