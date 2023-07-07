JUST IN: Gov Adeleke Nominates Aregbesola’s Ally, Others As Commissioners, SAs (FULL LIST)

By David Adedeji
Ademola-Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor

A political ally of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been nominated by Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as a Commissioner, alongside twenty-four others.

The Osun State House of Assembly confirmed receipt of Governor Adeleke’s commissioner-nominees on Friday, and is expected to screen and confirm the appointees.

The names of the appointees were read out by the Speaker of the House, Adewale Egbedun, during the plenary on Friday.

Among the appointees is Adeleke’s Personal Assistant, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo.

Also, Kolapo Alimi, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters while Aregbesola was Osun governor, made the list.

Alimi had worked against the reelection of the immediate past governor Gboyega Oyetola under the auspices of The Osun Progressive (TOP) within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before he left the party for Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) where he was made Adeleke’s deputy Campaign Director-General for during 2022 Osun State governorship election.

The Nominees are:

  1. Barr. Oladosu Babatunde
    2.Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe
  2. Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele
  3. Barr. Kolapo Alimi
  4. Mr Soji Ajeigbe
  5. Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju
  6. Hon. George Alabi
  7. Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi
  8. Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo
  9. Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami
  10. Mr Morufu Ayofe
  11. Mr Sola Ogungbile
  12. Rev. Bunmi Jenyo
  13. Mrs Ayo Awolowo
  14. Barr. Wole Jimi Bada
  15. Hon. Dipo Eluwole
  16. Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe
  17. Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke
  18. Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola
  19. Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade
  20. Barr. Jola Akintola
  21. Hon. Mayowa Adejorin
  22. Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke
  23. Mr Tola Faseru
  24. Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa

The Speaker disclosed that the Assembly has set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and confirmation as he promised that the process will be completed in good time.

