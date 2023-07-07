Uncertainties In Enugu As Governorship Tribunal Fails To Resume Proceedings

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Proceedings at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Enugu scheduled to begin today are yet to start as the entrance into the court remains locked.

Hitherto, proceedings of the tribunal began at 9am. Friday’s own is yet to start despite a huge turnout of citizens, mainly officials and supporters of the Labour Party.

LP’s guber candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, is challenging the outcome of the March guber polls in the state. Edeoga, among issues raised in his petition, is challenging the qualifications of Gov Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, especially Mbah’s National Youth Service discharge certificate, which Edeoga is claiming was forged.

Mbah, a lawyer, earlier got injunction restraining NYSC from disclaiming the certificate, which he said was issued by the youth service body.

Recall that the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, at the resumed hearing in the case filed by Peter Mbah against the NYSC in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/611/2023, declined to grant Mbah’s application for an interlocutory injunction restraining the NYSC from appearing before the Election Petition Trubunal to give evidence with respect to the forged Certificate of Service No. A808297 presented by Peter Mbah to INEC.

The court’s refusal to grant the injunction therefore cleared the coast for NYSC to appear before the tribunal today.

As at the time of filing this report, the courtroom is under lock and key. A Labour Party supporter, Mr F. Edeh, said, “A lot of people are gathered here at the premises of Enugu State High Court where the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Enugu State, is supposed to have started sitting but we are yet to see the judges.

“Lawyers, including the Senior Advocates for Labour Party and other party chieftains and supporters, are already gathered here awaiting for the beginning of the real legal fireworks as Hon Chijioke Edeoga and the Labour Party begin their presentation today if the judges avail us of their Honourable presence.”

It is not clear if the one week sit-at-home declared by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra in South-East states informed the non-resumption of the hearing at 9am. Enugu metropolis and its environs were Wednesday in turmoil following the infiltration of sit-at-home enforcers into some parts. The state government however announced that the matter was under control, and urged the citizens to go about their businesses as adequate security was in place.

A source however said, “The hearing will still hold today. I heard it will be at 4pm. Insecurity and fear in the state may not be ruled out.”