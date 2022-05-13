Just In: How Intelligence Team Tracked, Arrested Suspects Linked To Gruesome Killing Of Corps Member–Police

Three suspects alleged to have been involved in the gruesome killing of 26-year-old Stephenie Terungwa in Abuja have been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

Terungwa, a corps member serving in the capital city and residing in the Lokogoma area of Abuja was reportedly found dead days after she was declared missing by family members.

The deceased was declared missing after she left her residence on April 14 for her Community Development Service (CDS), wearing the Khaki uniform.

She, was, however, found dead about two weeks after, with some parts of her body harvested by unknown individuals, a statement by NYSC had said.

The police in a statement, signed by its spokesperson DSP Josephine Adeh on Friday said: “the suspects voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act” after they were arrested.

Adeh said the trio was arrested by a tactical and intelligence team attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

“The suspected trio namely; Jenifer Tsembe a 26 years old female, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) a 36 years old male, and Solomon Abu a male of about 35 years of age, all residents of Oguta lake Maitama area of the FCT voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“The investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s). The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the police said.

The FCT Police Commissioner on its part, enjoined the residents to continue in their cooperation with the Police, especially as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence.

“He further stated that the Police will not rest on its ores until unscrupulous elements are being fished off their hideouts and flushed out of the territory as a whole,” the statement read.\