Ministers Plead To Retain Portfolios After Valedictory Meeting With Buhari

Some ministers in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari who have been asked to resign due to desire to contest for president in 2023 are making U-turn in order to retain their jobs.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday had a valedictory meeting with his outgoing ministers to express his appreciation for their service.

The president had earlier in the week issued a directive that all political appointees willing to run for elective offices should turn in their resignation letters on or before next Monday.

THE WHISTLER was reliably informed that some of the affected ministers went back to have a private audience with the president and informed him they were withdrawing their interest from the presidential race.

President Buhari receives Outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council in State House on 13th May 2022

“They were taken by surprise by the president’s action, they didn’t expect the president would take the steps he had taken,” said a presidency source.

“Some of them have gone back to plead with the president that they had dropped their political ambition and would like to continue to serve in their current capacities.”

Our correspondent could not confirm whether President Buhari acceded to their request or not, but the source said at least four ministers have withdrawn from the presidential race.

Another source in the presidency who confirmed the development, said President Buhari is not likely to insist they must resign if they drop their presidential ambition.

“The President will allow them to continue in office once they drop their political ambition,” said the source.

Shortly after Buhari’s meeting with the ministers, Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, issued a press statement announcing his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

The ministers affected by Buhari’s quit notice are: Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

All the listed ministers attended the valedictory session with the President except the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who had resigned on April 28.