Beware Of Fraudsters Asking For Donations To Rescue Kidnapped Corp Members, NYSC Cautions

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has stated that fraudsters are taking undue advantage of the kidnap of the prospective corps members in Zamfara State to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by calling for donation towards their release.

Recall that eight prospective corps members were kidnapped in Zamfara State while on their way to report at orientation camp in Sokoto State on August 17, 2023.

Four of the Corp members have been rescued, leaving four still in the den of the kidnappers.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa on Thursday, it stated that it was very much aware of different account numbers and names currently being circulated in the public calling for financial donations towards paying ransom for the release of the remaining corps members.

It also cautioned parents and family members of the kidnapped prospective corps members, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara State Governments, and all Nigerians not to fall prey to the fraudsters taking undue advantage of the situation.

The NYSC in the statement also denied ransom payment to secure the release of the abducted corps members.

It noted that the release of four of the eight abducted corps members so far, was with the combined efforts of the NYSC and security agents, rather than with any state governments as reported in some media.

The statement read in part, “To put the records straight, the release of the prospective corps members kidnapped in Zamfara State on their way to report at orientation camp in Sokoto State, was primarily on the combined effort of the security agents and the NYSC

“It is also noteworthy to state that no state government, individual or agency paid any amount in the guise of ransom before their release.

“The management of National Youth Service Corps, since their release, is shouldering the responsibility of their medical bills where they are recuperating.

“The management therefore disassociates itself from the claim that Akwa Ibom State Government or any other state government paid money for their release.”

The NYSC also reiterated its commitment to the welfare and security of the corps members, adding that it will continue to intensify synergy with security agencies towards the safety of the corps members.