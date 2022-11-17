JUST IN: I Don’t Blame Peter Obi For Leaving PDP – Wike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, noting that he knew why he left the party.

Obi had left the PDP a few days before the party’s presidential primary in May, blaming lack of democracy and moneybags who were spending their way to get the party’s presidential ticket.

While noting that he will not leave the PDP but stay back to fight the “armed robbers and hyenas”, Wike noted that Obi suffered for the PDP.

He lamented that the PDP is full of injustice, praising Obi that, “you are a very humble person. You are very straightforward. You are a man of integrity.

“I cannot stand people who change their views after discussion. You are not like that,” Wike said, apparently referring to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who had refused to keep his promise to resign if a northern candidate emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.

The governor who was speaking on Thursday at the commissioning of the Nkporu-Oroworokwo flyover constructed by Julius Berger, reminisced that, “When you (Obi) ran for Presidency in the PDP with Atiku (Abubakar) in 2019, I didn’t challenge you. I was the highest supporter of the ticket.

“I stood firm for you and your boss to win the election. It was in my state that the ruling party didn’t get 25%.

“I pity the poor Nigerians. When I hear people going to town hall meetings saying all sorts of things that every zone will have a member in the security council, that it’s not good for one zone to produce all security chiefs but it’s good for one region to produce all positions in the party.

“I have watched your campaign;

I have watched you as a humble person for now, I want you to continue with your campaign.

“Some people say they will form a government of Nation Unity, if you cannot implement something small, is it a big one you can implement?

“Nobody can shut me down in Nigeria. I have the right to speak” while noting he has not started playing politics.

Wike said he’s seeking equity, fairness and justice in his fight for the PDP national chairman position to be ceded to the South.

Obi was followed to Rivers State by his Vice Presidential Candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.