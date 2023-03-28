JUST-IN: NLC To Call Off Planned Nationwide Strike, Says Ngige

Nigeria
By Kasarahchi Aniagolu
Labour-Minister-Chris-Ngige-briefing-State-House-Correspondents
Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has revealed that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has agreed to call off it’s planned strike action to protest against the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Labour Minister disclosed this during the 72nd session of the State House Briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the government had to intervene against the picketing of the CBN, because if the union commence with the strike action alongside the ongoing cash crunch, the economy will crumble.

Details later

