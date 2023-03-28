JUST-IN: NLC To Call Off Planned Nationwide Strike, Says Ngige

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has revealed that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has agreed to call off it’s planned strike action to protest against the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Advertisement

The Labour Minister disclosed this during the 72nd session of the State House Briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the government had to intervene against the picketing of the CBN, because if the union commence with the strike action alongside the ongoing cash crunch, the economy will crumble.

Details later