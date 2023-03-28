‘Ethnic Hate’: ICC To Decide On Petition Against APC’s Bayo Onanuga, Others

The International Criminal Court in Hague has acknowledged a petition filed against the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, Bayo Onanuga, and others which borders on alleged ethnic hate against a particular tribe in Nigeria.

The acknowledgement follows an application filed by Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Calgary, Christian Gideon, requesting prosecutors to investigate the election and post-election violence in Nigeria as well as alleged “ethnic hate” by Onanuga.

Sharing a post of Onanuga on Twitter where he tweeted, “Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics”, Gideon alleged that the APC spokesperson fueled voter intimidation against Igbos during the polls.

He stated, “Mr Onanuga is a well-educated journalist and a prominent member of the ruling political party. His conduct in inciting ethnic hate which fuelled election and post-election violence against individuals from the specific ethnic group who were the target of his incitement needs to be investigated to prevent a repeat of what happened in Ryvanda and Burundi in the 90s.

“That violation falls within the jurisdiction of this Court, and the international community must not only take action to prevent such acts from reoccurring but should also hold to account individuals involved in such international wrongdoing.

“I, therefore, request this Court to investigate the conduct of Mr. Onanuga and other individuals in Nigeria who directly and indirectly organized, incited, aided, and abated the ethnically motivated election and post-election violence in Nigeria and take appropriate action to hold them responsible for their actions.

“This will prevent future conducts that will breach the rules of international law.”

On Tuesday, Gideon floated the acknowledgement letter from the ICC.

It was signed by Mark P. Dillon, Head of Information and Evidence Unit, Office of The Prosecutor.

Dillon made it clear that acknowledgement does not amount to investigation or intention to investigate, noting that the ICC will have to reach a decision on the letter.

The acknowledgement letter partly reads, “The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court acknowledges receipt of your documents/letter.

“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office.

“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

“Please note this acknowledgement letter does not mean an investigation has been opened, nor

that an investigation will be opened by the Office of the Prosecutor.

“As soon as a decision is reached, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you with reasons for this decision.”

Before now, there has been widespread criticism of the hate speeches that trailed the 2023 general election.

The United States and the United Kingdom, while not making reference to anyone, had vowed to take action against those who undermined democracy particularly in Lagos, through visa ban and other diplomatic channels.