Just In: NNPC’s Private Security Contractor, Tantita Intercepts Another Vessel With Stolen Crude Oil

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Vessel Was Being Escorted By Naval Officials When It Was Arrested

Advertisement

Operatives of Tanita Security Services which is private security contractor of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited have intercepted a vessel loaded with crude oil suspected to be stolen, THE WHISTLER can report.

The vessel, MT PRAISEL, was being escorted by a Navy boat led by Cdr Samuel Samba Musa.

However, the Tantita operatives stood their ground with the backing of the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Naval Staff and have taken the suspicious vessel into custody.

The incident occurred on August 2, 2023, in the koko area of Delta State. The Tantita operatives were said to be conducting a routine patrol when they spotted the vessel.

The vessel, according to findings was flying a Togolese flag, but the operatives had intelligence that it was carrying stolen crude oil.

Advertisement

It was learnt that when the Tantita operatives attempted to board the vessel, they were met with resistance from the Navy boat.

THE WHISTLER understands that Cdr Musa threatened to deal decisively with the Tantita operatives, but they refused to back down.

The NSA and the CNS were said to have been contacted, and they gave the Tantita operatives the authorization.

Crude oil theft cost Nigeria around 470,000 barrels of crude estimated at $700m daily last year.

Advertisement

A recent report by the Nigerian Extractive International Transparency Initiative estimated Nigeria lost 619.7 million barrels of crude valued at N25trn between 2009 and 2020.