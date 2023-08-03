INEC: HURIWA Accuses Ogun SSG Of Printing Extra Ballot Papers To Rig Election For Gov Abiodun

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of allegedly contracting Superflux International Ltd to print ballot papers and to help Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun win re-election in the March 18 governorship election.

The accusation comes against a recent disclosure by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on July 24, that the electoral umpire printed all sensitive and non-sensitive materials used in elections within Nigeria.

The group, through its solicitor, Prof. Mike A. A. Ozekhome, SAN, alleged that Superflux was allegedly founded by Secretary to the Government of Ogun State, Chief Tokunbo Talabi, and operates as a leading security printing company duly accredited by the Central BANK OF Nigeria (CBN), Central Bank of Zambia, and other West African Central Banks.

In separate letters from Mike Ozekhome Chambers to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB), HURIWA claimed that Superflux was printing the original copies for INEC and “also allegedly printed extra ballots which were later used to undermine the said Ogun State Governorship election in favor of Dapo Abiodun, the sitting Governor.”

“Our client informed us that Dapo Abiodun’s SSG, Tokunbo Talabi, is the president and CEO of Superflux International Ltd; is a trained physiotherapist and banker of many years experience, and holds positions in boards of several companies.

“Our client informed us that the said Chief Talabi printed Ballot Papers for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), using his company, Superflux as the vehicle, during the March 18, 2023.

“Our client informed us that there was much movement of ballot papers during the March 18, 2023 Governorship elections. Our client states that it was generally believed that while Superflux was printing the originals for the INEC contract, it also allegedly printed extra ballots which were later used to undermine the said Ogun State Governorship election in favor of Dapo Abiodun, the sitting Governor,” the letter reads.

Ozekhome wrote that the discrepancies allegedly perpetuated by the company allegedly linked to the SSG, form part of the ongoing contention against the governorship election outcome before the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

HURIWA further claimed that INEC made several payments running into millions in the company’s bank accounts as proof that it engaged it for the purpose of elections.

It alleged that there are many cases of multiple ballot papers with the same serial numbers; whilst there are ballot papers whose serial numbers are at variance with what were deployed in the said Ogun State for the Governorship election.

“These were also said to have accounted for overvoting in many polling units, with alleged ballot box stuffings as the order of the day. Many of those ballot papers were believed by our client to have emanated from Tokunbo Talabi’s Superflux company.

“On the 19th of August, 2020, INEC paid the sum of N47, 449,290.90 four times on the same day into the Superflux Access Bank account, Victoria Island branch, with the account number: 0001990557.

“Similarly, on the 23rd of June, 2020, INEC credited another Superflux’s corporate account with Access Bank: 0001598513, with the sum of N98, 898581.80. This sum was said to have been quickly moved to the first mentioned account No. 0001990557. The transaction description was the same as above, i.e, NFT/CBN/BO/INEC Electoral Account/ M2867/PMT 4 SS Ballot P,” the letter partly read.

Ozekhome maintained that Tokunbo Talabi being the SSG to Dapo Abiodun (the Governor) must have connived with his principal to compromise the Gubernatorial election with overvoting through his company’s printing of excess ballot papers.

He called on the relevant agencies to investigate the development and prosecute defaulters if need be, adding that court action awaits them if they refuse to.

The letter further reads: “We believe that the above allegations by our client are weighty enough to merit your urgent attention. There is the need for thorough investigation and possible prosecution, where necessary, as the allegations if found true, have greatly undermined the 2023 Ogun State Governorship election and our electoral process. All these constitute a subversion of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, other extant laws, our National ethos and the code of conduct that governs public officers in Nigeria.

“We therefore demand on behalf of our client, immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the said Chief Tokunbo Talabi; and Superflux International Ltd. You owe this to our client and to Nigerians as the agency in charge of financial crimes, to carry out this your public duty. We believe that seven (7) days from the date of this letter are sufficient to carry out your statutory function.

“Take notice that if you fail, refuse, and/or neglect to accede to our above modest demands, we shall be left with no option than to approach a court of competent jurisdiction through an order of Mandamus to compel you to carry out your statutory functions.”