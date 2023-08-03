At APC Meeting, Tinubu Sends Telling Message To Atiku, Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday addressed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP, and other opposition political parties contesting his electoral victory, saying they don’t deserve “the joy of victory” if as democrats, they can’t “accept the results of a free and fair election.”

The president stated this when he delivered his remarks at the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja.

The NEC meeting produced former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as the acting National Chairman and Senator Basiru Ajibola as National Secretary respectively.

Recall Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore both resigned a few weeks ago as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Tinubu who hailed the result of the 2023 presidential election which he adjudged “most credible ” wondered why the “free and fair election” is unacceptable to some.

The outcome of the election is a subject of litigation at the presidential election petition tribunal, involving the PDP, Labour Party and others.

The parties are calling for outright cancellation and/or a rerun with Tinubu excluded as the election “failed basic tenets of electoral laws in the country.”

But on Thursday while commending party members for their role in his emergence as president, he said there is a big task ahead to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigeria, pledging to work as hard as he could to do so.

“I know elections are just a step in the process, good governance is another one. We have gotten the trophy, the president is standing before you and the reward for hard work is more work,” the president said.

He stressed that, “The party has a responsibility to promote unity, stability and love among ourselves. And we have to fulfil your dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers.

“To be sure that Nigeria remains the focal point of our domestic and foreign policies. You are the drivers of the party, when we have all other passengers, the drivers and co-passenger must not fall asleep and the break working. Party loyalty becomes very important.

“Yes we are facing challenges in the court but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves.

“As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory,” he added.

He reminded that, “There are governance issues and we are taking it head on, we must oil the wheel, grease it and we are. I have submitted a ministerial list to the senate for screening and approval.

“We are in the process of establishing fully the government of the people, for the people and by the people,” he said.

Recall Tinubu sent in the first batch of ministerial nominees on the 28 of July, being the last day allowed by the constitution for the establishment of a cabinet and on Wednesday sent the last batch of 19 before the Senate.

The upper house ended the screening of the first 28 nominees who would now be confirmed before forwarding their names to the president to assign them their portfolios.

In nostalgia, the president said, “I can see a number of my friends here and you have not been able to see me. It is what you all fought for to bring me here, we have governance issues and you will not see me often as you want to.

“Nigeria is going through some issues and I have sufficiently addressed it in my broadcast and the acting national chairman also spoke about it in his address,” he said.

“We will face it squarely to reengineer the economy of this country.

“We must find a way to satisfy the yearnings of the common man and we must ensure that all the policies we roll out work for the common man.

“Our policies are for the people not to punish the people,” the president restated.

Addressing the International community, he said he sent a message to Europe and America Wednesday. Calling them “partners,” the president waxed lyrical saying he asked “how can you handle a barking dog and mad dog and prevent a barking dog from eating from the plate of your enemy?

“We are hungry and the continent depends on Nigeria. We need help but not at the expense of our joy, peace and happiness,” Tinubu said, making reference to the climate change issue.

He called on party faithful to redirect the party as it’s “in your hand. Let us show the rest of the country that we are united for a purpose and if we veer (off) from the path, posterity will not forgive us.”