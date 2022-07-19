JUST-IN: Over 100 Passengers Escape Death As Dana Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Abuja

By Ifeanyi Onuba

Scores of passengers aboard a Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) escaped death after the plane made an emergency landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The Airline confirmed the development in a statement issued on its Twitter handle.

The emergency landing was caused by a mechanical problem with one of its engines.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 2.52pm with about 100 passengers aboard the aircraft.

It reads, “Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2:52 pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident.”

