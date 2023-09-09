JUST IN: Tinubu Speaks As G20 Admits Nigeria, Other African Countries Amid BRICS Expansion

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the African Union for joining the G20 platform, a global economic platform.

Earlier at the G20 summit in Delhi, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following endorsement by G20 member states, invited the African Union representative to join the platform as a permanent member.

Following the announcement, AU chairperson Azali Assoumani rose up and sat at a seat that was designated for him amid cheers from attendees.

Tinubu, via his official Twitter page, stated that the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member is a pivotal moment for unity and progress.

“Nigeria is eager to collaborate with India and the rest of the world for the enhancement of the Global South,” the president added.

Also, reacting via the official X handle of the Office of the President, the Nigerian government tweeted that the G20 will further advance Africa’s interests.

“​Congratulations to the @_AfricanUnion on becoming a permanent member of the #G20.

“As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform,” the government tweeted

Responding to the Nigerian government , Modi tweeted that AU’s involvement in G20 will further bring progress to member states.

“India is elated to welcome @_AfricanUnion as a permanent member of the G20. Together, let us foster global unity and progress. Let us also do whatever we can for the development of the Global South,” the PM replied to the tweet from the Nigerian government.

Before now, the G20 comprises of 19 countries namely, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

As disclosed in its official website, the G20 takes pride in representing “around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.”

The development comes amid the expansion of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRIC) economic bloc in August this year.

The bloc had in its summit in South Africa, admitted Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia as members out of 23 applications.

Russia, a founding member of BRICS, had revealed through its foreign affairs minister, Sergey Lavrov, that exposing and disagreeing with the alleged hegemony of the West led by the United States, remain core objectives of BRICS.

BRICS was created in 2009 to dislodge what it described as US global dominance.

At its summit in South Africa, Nigeria did not apply to join BRICS even though, Vice President Kashim Shettima was in attendance.