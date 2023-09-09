Morocco: AU, US React As Death Toll From Earthquake Surpasses 800

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Over 800 people are confirmed dead following an earthquake that struck Morocco.

Advertisement

The US Geological Survey (USGS) disclosed the depth of the earthquake was 6.8 in magnitude.

While efforts are ongoing to rescue victims, the development has drawn reactions from other countries.

The US President Joe Biden consoled the Moroccan government over the development.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship, ” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the continental bloc was sad over the development.

“I learnt with great sadness of the tragic consequences of the earthquake that hit the kingdom of Morocco,” Moussa Faki Mahamat said.