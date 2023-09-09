Fuel Subsidy: Motorcycle Theft Rises In Enugu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the fuel subsidy removal and the increasing demands for motorcycles, there are increasing cases of motorcycle thefts in some parts of Udenu LGA of Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER encountered four persons whose motorcycles were stolen within this week. Meletus Eze is from Ezimo. He said, “I parked my motorcycle in my house, which has always been where I used to park it. I woke up in the morning of Wednesday only to discover that the motorcycle was gone. We trailed it to the tarred road, and couldn’t know the direction the thief took.

“He was dragging it because his steps showed that he didn’t start it. It is becoming the trend in our area. It all started after the fuel price hike. Many car owners are abandoning their vehicles and embracing motorcycles because of the cost of fuel.”

Samson Ikpa is another victim. He said, “I parked my motorcycle along the road to ease myself. While I was inside the bush, I heard the sound of a motorcycle. It sounded like mine, but I reasoned that it might have been another person’s own. But when I came out, my motorcycle was gone. It is still like magic to me.

“No doubt, the thief will sell it with ease because I bought it recently. They may choose to sell it in another state, or dismantle it into another frame, and no one would recognize it again. Many people are selling their cars to buy machines to save cost.”

He advised motorcycle owners to secure them to avoid falling victims to the miscreants.

According to him, “Motorcycles that used to cost about N120, 000 are now N400, 000 and above. Ladies’ machines have also gone up to N400, 000 and above. The same thing is being witnessed in Nigerian used motorcycles that were before this development very cheap. So, motorcycles have become the targets of criminals.”