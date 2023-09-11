JUST IN: UK Opens Visa Submission Centre In Enugu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State beginning on 13 September 2023.

The UK diplomatic office disclosed in a statement on Monday that the facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bustop, Independence Layout, Enugu.

It added that it will offer twice-a-week service while applicants should note that they will pay specific money for several visa application engagements.

The statement reads further, “The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa. This is in addition to current locations in Abuja. Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation.”