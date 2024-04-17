JUST IN: Wike Storms PDP Meeting, Meets Atiku Ahead Of NEC

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday stormed the venue where the National caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is being held in Abuja.

The meeting is ongoing ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting that will elect a substantive National Chairman on Thursday.

Wike is attending the National Caucus meeting, which has in attendance Atiku Abubakar, his opponent who clinched the ticket of the party for the 2023 election.

The meeting which is being held at Bauchi Governors’ lodge behind ECOWAS secretariat in Asokoro has other stakeholders in attendance.

Details soon…