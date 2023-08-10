Justice For Abdallah: Adamawa Police Assured Killers Of Boy Accused Of Phone Theft Must Face Justice

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Command has assured that killers of a secondary school student, named Abdallah, by the Joint Task Force known as Operation Farauta in the state must face justice.

In an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER, the police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, explained Operation Farauta, is under the Command and control of the Nigerian army.

Recall Abdallah, 17, was killed when he was writing his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) a few days ago.

This led to uprising and dominated the social media being led by Ahamd Tukur Abba, the deceased’s elder brother, calling for justice for the brutal killing.

Narrating how the incident happened, Abba said, “The young lad was falsely accused of stealing a phone (iphone 7) by their neighbour, Shuaibu Wambai Zumo, a staff of the Adamawa State Scholarship Board.

“The boy was then taken from their home by a group of men (who were later identified as (Operation Farauta) who told his family that they just want to question him.”

He also alleged that when Abdallah was later brought back, he was in handcuffs and looked “thoroughly beaten.”

According to Abba, the young boy said he admitted to the operation Farauta that he stole the phone so that they would spare his life as he was being tortured.

“The group of men (so called Operation Farauta) came into the

house and searched for the phone but couldn’t find it. While the search was still going on, Abdallah started vomiting blood and

collapsed.

“The neighbour was of the opinion that nothing happened to the boy, but he was only pretending. But the parents rushed the deceased to the Modibbo Adama University Teaching hospital, where he remained unconscious for four days and died this morning (9th August, 2023).

“It was later found that the phone was taken by someone else

and not Abdallah. We call for urgent action. The culprits are trying hard to cover up and frustrate Abdallah’s family.”

Promising justice, Nguroje told THE WHISTLER that Operation Farauta is a joint task force that comprises all the security agencies in the state, especially the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, Police DSS and Civil Defence.

He further explained that it was created to fight capital offences that have to do with kidnapping activities, armed robbers among others.

Nguroje noted that it was so unfortunate that someone accused his neighbour of stealing a phone and instead of reporting to the police, he decided to report such to the security outfit.

The PPRO said: “It will interest you equally to know that the Joint Operation that is called Operation Farauta, is under the Command and control of the Nigerian army. So when the suspect was invited, it was alleged that he was tortured, or rather beaten to coma.

“So when the matter was reported to the Command, the Commissioner of Police (CP), directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the investigation to commence investigation. So as I’m talking to you, the Command is in synergy with the Nigerian army headquarters here in Yola, 23 Brigade per se, to identify the officers who must have masterminded this and bring them to justice.

“Secondly the man who equally reported is also giving police useful information and CP is appealing for calm, for all things needed to be done will be done very well to ensure justice.

“And on the other hand, our men are being cautioned to distance or henceforth desist from taking such an attitude that is embarrassing the security agency as a whole.

“And be rest assured that whenever an investigation is concluded, we are not only going to ensure that they are punished according to the law, but we are going to ensure that such things never happen again.”