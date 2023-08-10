Imo Govt Goes Tough On Traffic Violators, Set Up Task Force

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State government through the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Traffic Management 2 has issued a strong warning to private and commercial drivers driving against traffic and obstructing other road users within Owerri metropolis that the government will not tolerate such acts in the state

The warning is contained in a press statement by the Special Adviser To The Governor on Traffic Management 2, Chief Mayor Alajemba on Thursday.

Alajemba said that the government has set up task force teams that will ensure compliance to laid down traffic rules as violators will be apprehended and handed over to the mobile court for prosecution.

The statement said, “The office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on traffic management 2 wishes to inform the general public especially private and commercial drivers that his office has embarked on contravention of vehicles plying one way, obstructing other road users and free flow of traffic within Owerri metropolis.

“This is in consideration of the menace caused by private and commercial motorists who cause serious traffic challenges by flouting laid down traffic rules guiding the state .

“To this effect, task force teams have been put in place to ensure compliance to this directive.

“Henceforth, any private or commercial driver in Imo state who violates traffic rules in and around Owerri metropolis by plying one way or obstructing free flow of traffic will be apprehended by the enforcement team and handed over to the mobile court for appropriate sanctions.”

However, he admonished drivers to obey all traffic rules and avoid packing and dropping of passengers at non-designated bus stops and also avoid road obstruction.

“Drivers are hereby enjoined to obey all traffic rules, avoid obstruction, packing and dropping of passengers at non designated places to avoid contravention,” he added.