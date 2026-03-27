Kano Dep Gov Under Probe Resigns

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The Kwankwasiyya Movement has confirmed the resignation of Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, saying the decision was formally conveyed in a press statement issued on Friday by the movement’s spokesperson, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed.

According to the statement, Gwarzo stepped down “in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance” in the state, following recent developments that had hindered his ability to effectively discharge his duties.

The movement addressed the ongoing issues involving the Kano State House of Assembly, stressing that the resignation should not be seen as an admission of guilt regarding any allegations. It maintained that the former deputy governor remains firm in his innocence.

Describing the resignation as an act of “statesmanship,” the Kwankwasiyya Movement said the decision was aimed at easing political tension and preventing further distractions to governance and development efforts in the state. It added that the move reflects Gwarzo’s commitment to peace and political maturity.

The movement also revealed that Gwarzo will now focus on strengthening Kwankwasiyya’s internal structures and political strategies as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections. His next steps, it said, will include rebuilding party frameworks and pushing for reforms that promote people-oriented leadership, social justice, and sustainable development.

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Supporters and residents of Kano State were urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and committed to democratic values. The movement assured that further information on the resignation will be shared in due course.