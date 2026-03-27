APC Chieftain Resigns Over ‘Rising Economic Hardship’

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A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Raymond Ofoegbu, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing moral conviction and the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

Ofoegbu in his resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman of Umuhu Ward, in Umuahia North Local Government Area, described his decision as one driven not by personal interest but by truth, justice, and the survival of the Nigerian people.

He lamented the current state of the nation, stating that Nigerians are grappling with severe economic hardship, rising cost of living, and systemic neglect.

In his words, “Nigeria is bleeding. The masses are groaning under unbearable hardship, economic suffocation, and systemic neglect. Families can no longer afford basic survival. Hope is fading”, he said.

Ofoegbu who is also the founder of Onyinye Ohuhu Foundations International, criticized what he described as a lack of empathy and responsiveness from leaders, warning that remaining silent in the face of such challenges would amount to betrayal.

According to him, despite the cries of the people that echo across every corner of the nation, those entrusted with leadership appeared unmoved.

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“At a defining moment such as this, silence is betrayal. I refuse to be counted among those who watch while the people suffer”, he added.

Declaring a complete break from the ruling party, he stated that he would no longer associate himself, his family, or any political structure under his leadership with the APC.

Ofoegbu further rejected being counted among those who watch while the masses wallow in penury, adding that his name, energy and structure stand in contrast to the will and welfare of the people.

“History is recording, posterity is watching and I choose to be on the side of the people”, he stressed. Therefore, with a clear conscience and unshaken conviction, Onyinye Ohuhu, irrevocably denounced his membership from the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The resignation, he emphasized, marked the beginning of a renewed commitment to advocating for justice, equity, and the welfare of Nigerians.

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“This marks not an end, but a beginning a renewed commitment to the liberation, dignity, and progress of our people,” Ofoegbu reveals.