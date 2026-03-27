Makinde PDP Faction Heads To Supreme Court Over Convention Dispute

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The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal judgment that voided its National Convention held in Ibadan.

The group, led by Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC), Kabiru Turaki, also dismissed reports of a planned national convention by a rival camp, the Nyesom Wike-backed National Caretaker Committee, insisting it was unaware of any such arrangement.

The Wike-backed camp has fixed its national convention for March 29 and 30, with mainly members of the camp nominated for all available National Working Committee.

Speaking after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Bauchi Governors’ Lodge in Abuja on Friday, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the appeal had been filed and entered at the Supreme Court, alongside applications for accelerated hearing.

He, however, stressed that the legal action would not derail ongoing reconciliation efforts within the party.

According to Ememobong, the NEC ratified decisions taken earlier by the NWC and the Board of Trustees, including pursuing reconciliation, challenging the appellate court ruling, and continuing the party’s electronic membership registration.

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“All the decisions were unanimously ratified in good faith. The process of rescuing the party is on course, and all hope is not lost,” he said.

He noted that while the appeal was necessary to protect the party’s legal position, reconciliation remained paramount, adding that parties could withdraw pending cases once a consensus was reached.

Ememobong warned that failure to restore unity within the PDP could jeopardise the chances of aspirants seeking to contest elections on the party’s platform in 2027.

He described the reconciliation process as ongoing but gradual, marked by a reduction in hostile rhetoric between the feuding camps.

“There is movement towards peace. Though we have not reached the destination, there is clear de-escalation, and engagements are continuing,” he said.

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On reports of an upcoming convention by the rival faction, Ememobong said: “To our knowledge, there is no such convention. However, we will not engage in public disputes over issues currently under discussion.”

Earlier, Turaki said the NEC meeting had been delayed following the Court of Appeal judgment to allow the leadership to fully assess the situation and take informed decisions.

He maintained that efforts were being intensified to stabilise the party and ensure its participation in the 2027 general elections.

“Every conceivable step is being taken to ensure that the PDP remains on the ballot and continues as a viable platform for members seeking elective offices,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed concern over the crisis within the party, lamenting the wave of defections and internal divisions.

He disclosed that a reconciliation committee was yet to submit its report, noting that consultations were ongoing to resolve the impasse.

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Despite the challenges, party leaders expressed optimism that the PDP would overcome its internal crisis and remain a formidable opposition force ahead of the 2027 elections.