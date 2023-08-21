Kano Police Warn APC, NNPP Against Public Unrest, Place Indefinite Ban On Protest

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano Police Command on Monday warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, against any act capable of causing civil unrest.

The State Police commissioner, Mohammed Gumel, who issued the warning during a press briefing on Monday in the state also announced an indefinite ban on all forms of street protest in the state following what he said an intelligent report that revealed the mobilisation of crowds by both the APC and NNPP, the two rival political parties in the state.

Gumel said the members of the ruling NNPP in the state and the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC at the federal level, had taken to the street to protest over alleged bribery of the judiciary.

In the text of the press conference which was made available to THE WHISTLER by the command, the commissioner of police said, “In consideration of the confirmatory intelligence products at the disposal of this police command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the state.

“Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilising rented crowds in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organisers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offense against National Security.

“Checks have so far been conducted by this Police Command and it’s revealing that some members of both political parties who are influencing the members of the Civil Society to embark on this decision are merely as a result of their apprehensions and to pre-empt the judgement of the election Tribunal.

“Finally, this police command is ever grateful for the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the state”.

Earlier in the day, senior officials of the NNPP and APC stormed the Kano State High Court where the state’s governorship election petition tribunal was having its penultimate session.

The tribunal had adjourned sitting to Monday for the adoption of final written addresses in a petition filed by the APC against the electoral victory of Governor Kabir Yusuf.