Kano To Enrol 6,000 Tuberculosis Patients In Free Treatment Scheme

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The Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHMA) says it will enrol no fewer than 6,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients into its vulnerable healthcare scheme to improve access to treatment and reduce the spread of the disease across the state.

The Executive Secretary of KSCHMA, Dr Rahila Mukhtar, disclosed this during an advocacy visit by the Kano TB Network and the Society for Child Support and Economic Empowerment, led by its Coordinator, Sunusi Hashim.

Mukhtar said the initiative was part of the agency’s efforts to expand healthcare coverage for vulnerable groups, noting that persons living with HIV were already benefiting from the scheme.

“We have a plan to enrol 6,000 TB patients into our vulnerable healthcare scheme to improve access to treatment and reduce the spread of the disease in the state,” she said.

She described tuberculosis as a major public health concern requiring urgent attention and stronger collaboration among stakeholders to ensure effective treatment and support for patients.

According to her, integrating TB patients into the health insurance programme would help reduce financial barriers and improve access to diagnosis, medication, and other essential healthcare services.

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“As we know, tuberculosis is one of the major health challenges needing urgent intervention and a strong collaboration among stakeholders,” she added.

Mukhtar reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to expanding inclusive healthcare programmes aimed at improving the well-being of vulnerable residents across Kano State.

Also speaking, Sunusi Hashim commended KSCHMA for the initiative, describing it as a significant step in strengthening the fight against tuberculosis and easing the burden on low-income families affected by the disease.

He called for sustained collaboration between government agencies, development partners, and civil society organisations to combat TB and other infectious diseases in Kano and across Nigeria.

Kano State remains one of the highest TB-burdened states in the country, with tens of thousands of cases recorded annually.