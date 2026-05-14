18-Year-Old Becomes Youngest To Score MLS Hat-trick

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Teenage forward Julian Hall became the youngest player in Major League Soccer history to score a hat-trick after netting three times in Red Bull New York’s 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Hall, aged 18 years and 50 days, scored twice in the opening half before completing his hat-trick after the break at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The feat took his tally to nine league goals in 13 appearances this season.

The American youngster surpassed the previous record held by former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi, who was 18 years and 196 days old when he scored a hat-trick against LA Galaxy in 2021.

Hall, who made his MLS debut at the age of 15 in 2023, has represented the United States at the under-15 and under-17 levels and is also eligible to play for Poland internationally.

Speaking after the match, Hall admitted he became emotional after learning about the record.

“I got kind of emotional,” he said. “It just makes me think about all the times I was working so hard to make memories like this.”

Red Bull head coach Michael Bradley praised the teenager’s attitude and development.

“I’ve enjoyed every second of working with him,” Bradley said. “He’s a great kid.

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“Nothing’s going in his head. He comes in every day ready to work, ready to train, ready to listen. He has great personality.”

The victory moved Red Bull to sixth place in the Eastern Conference on 18 points, level with local rivals New York City ahead of their clash on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist as Inter Miami defeated Cincinnati 5-3 to move second in the standings, two points behind leaders Nashville.

The 38-year-old Argentine appeared to have completed the 61st hat-trick of his career late in the game, but MLS ruled the 89th-minute effort an own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

According to MLS, the ball rebounded off the post and was not initially crossing the line until Celentano accidentally touched it into the net.

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Messi now has 11 goals and four assists in 12 league appearances for Miami this season. Across his career, he has recorded 909 goals and 411 assists.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan scored his first MLS goal despite Philadelphia Union’s 4-3 defeat to Orlando City.

Sullivan, who became the youngest player in MLS history two years ago, came on as a first-half substitute before finding the net in the 75th minute.

“Despite it not being the result we wanted, I’m grateful to have scored my first MLS goal,” Sullivan wrote on Instagram.

“You fans deserve more and you will get more.”