Abia To Host State Reception For Obi Of Onitsha At 85
The Abia government has announce a special state reception and celebration in honour of His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe the revered Obi of Onitsha, as he marks his 85th birthday anniversary.
The government in a statement signed by Prince Okey Kanu Commissioner for Information on Thursday said the event is scheduled to hold in Umuahia on Friday, May 15, 2026.
The event according to the government will bring together eminent Nigerians, traditional rulers, political leaders, captains of industry, scholars, clergy, and well-meaning citizens to celebrate a royal icon whose exemplary public life has remained deeply rooted in integrity, service, royalty, wisdom, and the preservation of African tradition and values.
It said, “Governor Alex Otti will host the distinguished monarch in recognition of his remarkable contributions to nation-building, peace, leadership, and cultural heritage.
“The celebration is also intended to honour a statesman whose reign and influence have inspired generations across Nigeria and beyond.
“His Majesty, Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, has over the decades distinguished himself as a symbol of dignified royalty, intellectual excellence, patriotic leadership, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of society.
“His life and service continue to stand as a shining example of humility, honour, discipline, and selfless dedication to humanity.”