Nollywood Actor Passes Away After Two Years Out Of Spotlight

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Popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has reportedly passed away after complications from an illness at a hospital in Lagos, according to emerging reports.

Award-winning actress Funke Akindele, in a heartfelt message posted on her Instagram story, she wrote, “I really tried to reach out, to see you one more time but guess you knew best. May your kind soul rest in peace Alex. Ore mi, like you fondly called me, I will always remember and cherish the good times we shared together. Rest in peace Alex.”

The tragic development has reportedly left his family, friends, and loved ones devastated, as fans across Nigeria and beyond mourn the heartbreaking loss of one of Nollywood’s most admired stars.

Alex Ekubo, celebrated for his acting talent, fashion influence, and vibrant social media presence, was a prominent figure in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, earning widespread recognition through numerous blockbuster films and public appearances.

Earlier, THE WHISTLER NEWSPAPER had reported concerns surrounding the actor’s prolonged disappearance from the public eye. For over a year, silence had surrounded the Nollywood star, whose sudden absence from social media sparked growing anxiety among his supporters.

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His last Instagram activity was recorded on December 30, 2024, in what appeared to be a routine post at the time but would later mark the beginning of an extended digital silence.

As months passed without any update, his final post became a gathering point for worried fans, well-wishers, and followers who continuously flooded the comment section with prayers, concern, and emotional appeals.

Many supporters repeatedly asked about his well-being, hoping for reassurance from the actor who had once maintained a strong online presence.

“Alex, please say something,” one concerned fan wrote, while another added, “We don’t care about movies, just let us know you’re fine.”

Despite the overwhelming outpouring of concern, there were reportedly no responses, updates, or explanations regarding his condition or absence.

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The reported news of his passing has now deepened the sorrow, with colleagues and fans expressing grief over the alleged loss of the actor.