Frank Edoho Opens Up On Divorce Journey

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Media personality Frank Edoho has spoken publicly about the end of his second marriage, revealing that he has been privately navigating the separation for nearly two years and has now reached a place of emotional acceptance.

In a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the veteran television host expressed gratitude to fans and supporters for their prayers, concern, and goodwill following reports about his marital situation.

“Over the past few days, I’ve received an outpouring of kind messages, prayers, concern, and goodwill regarding my separation and ongoing divorce proceedings. I truly appreciate the empathy,” he wrote.

Edoho noted that while the development may be recent to the public, he has already gone through the process privately and has found emotional calm.

“While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now (almost 2 years) and have since made peace with it emotionally,” he stated.

He added that life comes in different seasons and sometimes quiet healing is the most dignified path forward, saying he is focused, at peace, and grateful for continued support.

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Edoho, who was previously married to broadcaster Katherine Obiang, with whom he has three children, ended that marriage in 2010. He later married Sandra Onyenuchenuya in 2013, and the union produced two children.

However, there have been unverified reports circulating online alleging a personal involvement between Chike and Frank Edoho’s former spouse, claims which have not been confirmed by any credible source.

As usual, social media is a buzz with Chike’s interviews about how he prefers married women, and how marriage is a stupid idea. His concept was that of getting married when your wife or husband isn’t faithful.