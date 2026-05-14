Local Informants Helping Us Curb Crimes In Jigawa- Police

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The Jigawa State Police Command has revealed how intelligence supplied by residents, vigilante groups, and traditional institutions is helping security agencies curb crime and prevent violent attacks across communities in the state.

Commissioner of Police Haruna A. Yahaya disclosed this while addressing participants of Course 48 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College during a study tour to Jigawa State.

The delegation, led by Brigadier General B.O. Omopariola and coordinated by Navy Captain B.A. Bassey, visited the command as part of engagements focused on security management and inter-agency collaboration.

During the session, Yahaya said the growing complexity of insecurity in Nigeria has made community-driven intelligence gathering a critical component of modern policing, especially in rural communities where residents often detect suspicious movements before security agencies.

He explained that the police command has increasingly relied on local networks involving village heads, religious leaders, hunters, vigilante groups, forest guards, youth associations and civilian joint task force members to gather real-time information capable of preventing crimes before they occur.

According to him, intelligence from community members has contributed significantly to the arrest of criminal suspects and the prevention of offences such as armed robbery, motorcycle theft, drug trafficking, rape, mob attacks and violent clashes between farmers and herders.

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The police commissioner noted that some of the successes recorded by the command were achieved through proactive alerts from residents who volunteered information on suspicious activities within their communities.

He stressed that the era when policing was seen solely as the responsibility of security agencies was over, adding that public participation has become essential to maintaining peace and stability.

“Security is everybody’s business. Most of the breakthroughs we have recorded came from credible information provided by ordinary citizens who chose to support the police,” Yahaya said.

He added that the command has intensified grassroots engagement through regular meetings with community stakeholders aimed at building trust and encouraging cooperation between the police and the public.

The commissioner also highlighted the role of intelligence-led policing championed by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, saying the approach has improved response time and strengthened crime prevention strategies across the state.

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According to him, the command has continued to prioritise early-warning systems and local intelligence channels to address emerging threats before they escalate into major security crises.

Yahaya further commended the Armed Forces Command and Staff College for promoting strategic security discussions and fostering stronger collaboration among military and law enforcement agencies.

He said engagements such as the study tour create opportunities for security institutions to exchange ideas, improve coordination and develop practical approaches to tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

The commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the Jigawa State Police Command to expanding community policing structures and strengthening partnerships with residents to sustain peace across the state.