Kano, Yola DisCos Trail As Meter Users Hit 7.21 Million

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) recorded a combined 241,590 newly metered customers in the first two months of 2026, according to the latest factsheet released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the factsheet, the national metering rate rose from 57.93 per cent in January to 58.57 per cent in February,

The report showed that 119,792 customers were metered in January, while 121,798 customers received meters in February, reflecting a modest month-on-month increase in metering efforts across the country.

Also during the period, the total active electricity customers increased from 12.23 million in January to 12.31 million in February.

Similarly, the number of metered customers rose from 7.09 million to 7.21 million within the same period.

According to the Commission,

among the 11 electricity distribution companies, Eko and Ikeja DisCos maintained the strongest metering performance, recording metering rates above 87 per cent in February.

Advertisement

It stated that Eko DisCo improved slightly from 87.15 per cent in January to 87.62 per cent in February, while Ikeja DisCo rose from 86.69 per cent to 87.16 per cent.

The Commission added that Abuja DisCo also posted a strong performance, with its metering rate climbing from 78.54 per cent in January to 79.37 per cent in February after adding 18,352 newly metered customers during the month.

During the period, Port Harcourt DisCo increased its metering rate from 65.47 per cent in January to 66.36 per cent in February; while

Benin DisCo moved from 55.16 per cent to 56.75 per cent after adding more than 25,000 customers in each of the two months under review.

Also, Ibadan and Enugu DisCos remained slightly above the 50 per cent threshold. Ibadan improved from 51.99 per cent in January to 52.23 per cent in February, while Enugu recorded only a marginal increase from 51.79 per cent to 51.83 per cent after metering just 691 customers in February.

According to NERC, several northern DisCos continued to struggle with low metering penetration.

Advertisement

It stated that Jos DisCo increased its metering rate from 32.94 per cent in January to 34.04 per cent in February, while Kaduna DisCo improved from 34.82 per cent to 35.59 per cent.

Kano DisCo posted the weakest metering expansion during the period, adding only 161 customers in January and 149 in February, with its metering rate stagnating around 35.37 per cent.

Yola DisCo remained the least metered distribution company nationwide despite a slight improvement from 30.85 per cent in January to 31.86 per cent in February.