DisCos Lost N45.6bn Revenue In 28 Days – Report

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Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) recorded a total billing of N242.29bn in February 2026 but collected N196.68bn, according to a new factsheet by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the new fact sheet released on Tuesday, the collection efficiency has resulted in a revenue shortfall of approximately N45.61bn.

The data shows an overall collection efficiency of 81.17 per cent, indicating that nearly one-fifth of billed revenue was not recovered within the period under review.

Among the 11 DisCos, Abuja led revenue recovery with N38.65bn collected out of N43.29bn billed, achieving a strong 89.28 per cent collection efficiency.

The data also revealed that the Eko DisCo followed closely, posting N33.96bn in collections from N36.08bn in billing, with 94.12 per cent efficiency. It recorded the highest in this category.

Also, Ikeja DisCo delivered a solid performance, collecting N35.11bn out of N40.89bn billed (85.88 per cent), while Benin recorded N15.97bn collections from N18.36bn billed (86.95 per cent), during the period.

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The factsheet stated that Port Harcourt (PH) and Yola Discos showed commendable improvements, posting 84.04 per cent and 84.89 per cent collection efficiencies respectively, despite lower absolute revenue figures.

During the period under review, Kaduna DisCo posted the weakest collection efficiency at just 49.27 per cent, recovering only N5.19bn from N10.53bn billed, leaving a deficit of over N5bn.

According to NERC, Kano Disco also struggled to collect N8.08bn from N12.94bn (62.49 per cent), while Enugu and Ibadan recorded 67.73 per cent and 72.47 per cent efficiencies respectively, reflecting significant revenue leakages.

It added that Jos DisCo, despite a relatively low revenue base, showed notable improvement with a 71.30 per cent collection efficiency, boosted by a strong month-on-month gain.

On the billing side, total energy received stood at N277.09bn, with N242.29bn successfully billed, translating to an overall billing efficiency of 87.44 per cent.

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The factsheet stated that Kano DisCo led in billing efficiency at 99.04 per cent, followed by Eko at 97.20 per cent and Abuja at 93.70 per cent. Enugu and Ikeja also posted strong figures above 90 per cent.

At the lower end, Yola recorded the weakest billing efficiency at 66.09 per cent, while Kaduna (72.46 per cent), Ibadan (77.41 per cent), and Jos (77.99 per cent) also lagged.

In terms of revenue recovery, which was measured by actual collection relative to allowed tariffs, Eko Discos emerged as the only DisCo exceeding 100 per cent, posting 100.67 per cent recovery efficiency.

Abuja followed with 95.13 per cent, while Ikeja posted 85.83 per cent, all falling within the high-performance bracket.

Kaduna Discos again ranked lowest, with a recovery efficiency of just 41.20 per cent, highlighting deep structural challenges in revenue realisation.

Ibadan (64.21 per cent), Jos (66.29 per cent), and Kano (70.78 per cent) also underperformed.

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Meanwhile, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified its customers of a planned maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The maintenance will be carried out on the 100 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) TR3 at the Apo 132 Kilo Volt (KV) Transmission Substation.

The company which said that the maintenance would take place between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on Tuesday gave the notification on its Twitter handle.

According to AEDC the planned maintenance is being carried out by TCN as part of its network upgrade and reliability improvement efforts.

It added that during the period, electricity supply to the affected areas would be impacted.

The areas it said include Bolingo Hotel, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Turkish, Sudan, Egypt Embassies, Envoy Hotel, European Union, National Planning Commission, National Hospital, Pakistan, India Embassies, Garki Area 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8, Garki Village, and Garki Market.

Others areas are Ubiaja Street, Kaltungo Street, Lagos Street, Oka Akoko Street, Treasury House, Karibu Hotel, Oke Agbe parts of Asokoro, Yakubu Gowon street, Kano, Sokoto, and Imo government lodges as well as the Gado Nasko Street.

Justice Sowemimo, Hassan Musa Katsina Streets, Part of Jasse Martin, NIA, TY Danjuma, DeWell Apartments, Maitama Sule Street, State House, NASS Annex, Aso Drive, NJC, Supreme Court, SGF, DIA, Command Guest House, Barracks, War College, BAT Barracks are areas also included