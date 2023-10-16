Kanu Won’t Be In Detention If FG Obeyed Court Orders, Ejimakor Tells Ohanaeze Ndígbo Ahead Planned Meeting With Tinubu

492 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the planned meeting between Ohanaeze Ndígbo and President Ahmed Tinubu over the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the group on Monday said that the IPOB leader would not have been in detention if the federal government abided by orders of courts of competent jurisdictions.

Kanu is being held at the custody of the Department of State Services since 2021 over alleged jumping bail, treason and running a proscribed group.

He was arrested and forcefully brought to Nigeria in a manner Nigeria’s Court of Appeals described as extra-ordinary rendition, having violated international laws and conventions.

The court went on to acquit and discharge him, but former president Muhammad Buhari ignored the ruling. Kanu founded IPOB.

A High Court of Abia State ruled in favour of Kanu that he did not jump bail in 2017 in a suit filed by Ejimakor. The proscription of IPOB is also being challenged at the Court of Appeals.

The UN Opinion Group has maintained that self-actualization is a fundamental right of oppressed peoples globally.

Ohanaeze Ndígbo had Saturday announced that its leadership would meet with Tinubu to discuss Kanu’s release among other issues concerning South-East region of the country.

Ejimakor informed Ohanaeze about Kanu being a ‘victim’, not ‘villain’ via his X page on Monday.

According to him, “In meeting with Tinubu, Ohanaeze should be strictly guided by the fact that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would not be in detention if Nigeria abided by the law in not subjecting him to extraordinary rendition; or complied with the court orders to release him. He’s the victim, not the villain.”

Recall that Ohanaeze’s president general, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, during a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Southeast chapter led by the president, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna of Abia State, said, “We intend to see President Tinubu on issues concerning the Igbo ethnic group, more especially the need to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, his continual detention is escalating insecurity in the southeast.

“After he’s released, let us now see any person or group that will be instigating insecurity or crisis in Igboland using his name or detention.

“Some people and groups are illegally feasting on his popularity and detention just to cause unnecessary trouble and problems in the entire south east and for their selfish interests. There must be peace and stability in Igboland. Immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will restore sanity.”