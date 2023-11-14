Kidnappers Abduct Relative Of Victim After Delivering Ransom In Taraba

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The captors of one Alhaji Hassan Ahmed, who was kidnapped on 4th November 2023 around Muslim Council Secretariat in Jalingo, Taraba State, was released on Sunday, but his relative(Abbas) who delivered the ransom to the kidnappers was taken in his place.

Ahmed’s Nephew, Bello Iliyasu, broke the news to THE WHISTLER during a telephone conversation on Monday but added that Abbas was released on Sunday after payment of another ransom.

Advertisement

The kidnappers of Ahmed had demanded a ransom of N13m but only N4.3m was delivered to them.

“They released my uncle the day before yesterday, and after releasing him, they kidnapped our cousin, Abbas who took the ransom to them. We still had to pay for another ransom of N1m before they released him yesterday. They are both safe at home, “ Illiyasu told THE WHISTLER.

Speaking further, he said the ransom was delivered “hand to hand and eyeball to eyeball with the kidnappers,”adding that the kidnap was reported to the police.

“The place the guy took the money to is where they are located. We’ve reported this case to the Jalingo police division.

Advertisement

“Even if we go with security personnel they’ll know. These guys are smart. They’ll position one of them at the police roundabout to be monitoring the road. If they are sure the road is clear then they proceed with their plan,”Illiyasu said.

Recall THE WHISTLER had reported Iliyasu’s comments after Ahmed was kidnapped,saying his family was considering relocating to asafer state due to the activities of kidnappers in the state.

He said one of his brothers who was once a victim had to sell his house in Jalingo and relocated to Abuja with his family.

Iliyasu said on Monday after the release of Ahmed that the kidnappers advised him to relocate before another group of kidnappers come for them.

“They advised our uncle to simply relocate from his house because their informant will not stop calling them to come after him. Another group may still come for him, so they advise him to go and look for another house,” Illiyasu said.

Advertisement

Reacting to the spate of kidnapping in the state, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Command, SP Usman Abdullahi Bello, said the problem is that most residents do not report to the police.

He said: “We hear cases of kidnappings, most are within the metropolis and the outskirts, so not all cases are reported. I don’t know whether they have been threatened by the kidnappers not to report the cases to the police station.

“But notwithstanding, the Command now goes on patrol. The Command’s anti-kidnapping unit has been committed. We’ve deployed so many assets to make sure that people can go to their farms free despite the fact that these things keep happening.”