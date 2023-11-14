STRIKE: Banks, Schools Defy NLC, TUC Directive In Lagos, Ogun

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Commercial banks and public schools in Lagos and Ogun States, on Tuesday, defied the directive given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for a total shutdown of the country’s economy.

Our correspondent who visited commercial banks and public schools around the Agbado area of Lagos, observed that the banks were providing services to their customers, while schools were in session.

Also in the Ota area of Ogun, our correspondent observed that banks were rendering services to their customers, while schools opened for academic activities.

Some of the banks visited by THE WHISTLER’s correspondent include Access Bank, First Bank, Fidelity Bank, GT Bank and Zenith Bank.

Recall that the leadership of NLC and TUC had on Monday insisted that its November 14 (today) strike was still going to hold despite the National Industrial Court restraining organised labour from going on with the strike.

The decision to commence the strike was unanimously agreed after their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was held in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, had said the strike was going to hold.

“Until the government at all levels wake up to their responsibility,” Osifo had said.

The directive by the organised labour to shutdown the country’s economy was in reaction to an alleged assault and kidnapping of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by the police and alleged agents of the Imo State government on October 31.

This prompted the organised labour to declare a total shutdown of the state on November 8 and subsequently directed nationwide shutdown on November 14, if their listed demands were not met.

Out of the six demands listed by the organised labour, only the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Barde has been implemented.

Bank customers queue in Lagos