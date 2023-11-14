Strike: Maritime Workers Shut Lagos Ports

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), on Tuesday, shutdown economic activities at both Apapa and Tin-Can Island seaports in Lagos State.

The workers picketed offices and restrained people from accessing their offices, thereby grounding economic activities at the ports.

The picketing of the ports is in compliance with the directive given by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for a total shutdown of the country’s economy.

However, while maritime workers complied with the directive, commercial banks and schools visited by our correspondent in the Agbado area of the state did not comply.

Recall that the leadership of NLC and TUC had on Monday insisted that its November 14 (today) strike was still going to hold despite the National Industrial Court restraining organised labour from going on with the strike.

The decision to commence the strike was unanimously agreed after their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was held in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the President of TUC, Festus Osifo, had said the strike was going to hold.

“Until the government at all levels wake up to their responsibility,” Osifo had said.

The directive by the organised labour to shutdown the country’s economy was in reaction to an alleged assault and kidnapping of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero in Imo State on October 31.

This prompted the organised labour to declare a total shutdown of the state on November 8 and subsequently directed nationwide shutdown on November 14, if their listed demands were not met.

Out of the six demands listed by the organised labour, only the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Barde has been implemented.

